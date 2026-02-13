Freemont Management S.A. Trims Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,419,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,134,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,834,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,402 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $110,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,140.04. This represents a 14.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,032,537.67. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $2,322,692. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Baker Hughes News

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes won an order to supply ten Frame 5 gas turbines (up to ~250 MW) to Twenty20 Energy for U.S. AI/data‑center projects — a multi‑year, industrial win that increases revenue visibility and connects BKR to fast‑growing data‑center power demand. Read More.

Baker Hughes won an order to supply ten Frame 5 gas turbines (up to ~250 MW) to Twenty20 Energy for U.S. AI/data‑center projects — a multi‑year, industrial win that increases revenue visibility and connects BKR to fast‑growing data‑center power demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BKR shares touched a 52‑week high, signaling strong market momentum and investor appetite as the company benefits from industrial/AI infrastructure themes. Read More.

BKR shares touched a 52‑week high, signaling strong market momentum and investor appetite as the company benefits from industrial/AI infrastructure themes. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg reports Baker Hughes is exploring a potential ~$1.5B sale of its Waygate Technologies unit — a divestiture that could raise cash, simplify the portfolio and support capital allocation or buybacks. Read More.

Bloomberg reports Baker Hughes is exploring a potential ~$1.5B sale of its Waygate Technologies unit — a divestiture that could raise cash, simplify the portfolio and support capital allocation or buybacks. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst activity has been constructive (multiple price‑target raises and a consensus “Moderate Buy”), supporting demand and valuation momentum. Read More.

Analyst activity has been constructive (multiple price‑target raises and a consensus “Moderate Buy”), supporting demand and valuation momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short‑interest feeds show reporting glitches (zeros/NaN) in February — this is likely a data issue rather than a true sudden change in positioning; rely on official exchange reports for confirmation.

Recent short‑interest feeds show reporting glitches (zeros/NaN) in February — this is likely a data issue rather than a true sudden change in positioning; rely on official exchange reports for confirmation. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier in the quarter short interest had fallen (to ~26.7M shares, ~2.7% of float), which could be bullish if driven by covering — but that move may already be priced into the rally.

Earlier in the quarter short interest had fallen (to ~26.7M shares, ~2.7% of float), which could be bullish if driven by covering — but that move may already be priced into the rally. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director/insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 19,150 shares (reported trade at ~ $59.11) — while insider sales can be routine, the size and 56.8% reduction in her holding is a near‑term negative signal for some investors. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Zephirin Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Further Reading

