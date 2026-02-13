Freemont Management S.A. Sells 18,800 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their target price on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.97.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

