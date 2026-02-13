Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,056 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 112,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.5% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 242,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,655,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -950.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Argus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $886,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This trade represents a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

