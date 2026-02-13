Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $1,554,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,599,000 after buying an additional 9,171,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,869 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.78 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

