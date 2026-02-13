Caprock Group LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.82 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

See Also

