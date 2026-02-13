JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.

JPM stock opened at $302.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.53. The company has a market capitalization of $823.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

