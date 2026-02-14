19,500 Shares in Crh Plc $CRH Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at $27,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in CRH by 359.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH opened at $125.99 on Friday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $117.56.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Longbow Research started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

