HORAN Wealth LLC Purchases 4,646 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0%

JPM stock opened at $302.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $823.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

