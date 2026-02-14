Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 53.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,171.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,026.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $948.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,250.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total value of $24,656,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,755,467.96. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at $96,448,539.48. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,726 shares of company stock valued at $170,024,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

More Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc raised its price target citing record quarterly revenue and stronger demand trends, reinforcing buy‑side conviction after the company’s Q4 beat. KeyBanc Raises PT

KeyBanc raised its price target citing record quarterly revenue and stronger demand trends, reinforcing buy‑side conviction after the company’s Q4 beat. Positive Sentiment: Monolithic raised its quarterly dividend to $2.00 (annualized $8.00), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders — a catalyst for income‑focused investors. Dividend Increase

Monolithic raised its quarterly dividend to $2.00 (annualized $8.00), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders — a catalyst for income‑focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other analysts revised earnings estimates and upgraded coverage (Zacks → Strong Buy), supporting momentum and analyst‑driven demand. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks and other analysts revised earnings estimates and upgraded coverage (Zacks → Strong Buy), supporting momentum and analyst‑driven demand. Neutral Sentiment: Media and research pieces highlight MPWR as a long‑term growth/momentum name, which can attract retail flows but also raise trading volatility. MSN Growth Story

Media and research pieces highlight MPWR as a long‑term growth/momentum name, which can attract retail flows but also raise trading volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage flags valuation as rich after the rally; premium multiples increase sensitivity to execution and any future guidance misses. Valuation Analysis

Some coverage flags valuation as rich after the rally; premium multiples increase sensitivity to execution and any future guidance misses. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: filings show large sales by senior executives (including the CFO and multiple EVPs/directors). These sizable, near‑simultaneous disposals tend to weigh on sentiment even if they’re for diversification or tax reasons. Insider Selling — CFO InsiderTrades Alert

Clustered insider selling: filings show large sales by senior executives (including the CFO and multiple EVPs/directors). These sizable, near‑simultaneous disposals tend to weigh on sentiment even if they’re for diversification or tax reasons. Negative Sentiment: Smaller, more recent insider disposals (e.g., EVP Maurice Sciammas sold additional shares) add to the selling narrative; watch for further filings and timing/context for tax/diversification. Sciammas Sale

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.