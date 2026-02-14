Caprock Group LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.5% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $424,958.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,712.80. This represents a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 28,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,772,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,587.50. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,302 shares of company stock worth $3,356,517. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

Featured Articles

