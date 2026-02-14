Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,301 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.71 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,773. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

