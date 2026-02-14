24,146 Shares in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 679.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,842,000 after purchasing an additional 978,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,933,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 174,214 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 115.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.58.

NYSE:BYD opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a one year low of $58.94 and a one year high of $89.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 3.16%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

