Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Get Xylem alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 1,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of XYL opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price objective on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $138.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.