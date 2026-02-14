Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,335,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,625,000 after acquiring an additional 262,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,816,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

