Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Boeing by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after buying an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.4% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day moving average is $219.40. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

