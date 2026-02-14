Caprock Group LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 16.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $242.74 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.