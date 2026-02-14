Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,783,760.96. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded ADI from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $375, citing an industrial recovery that should lift demand and signaling meaningful upside versus prior targets. Barclays upgrade

Barclays upgraded ADI from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $375, citing an industrial recovery that should lift demand and signaling meaningful upside versus prior targets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media write-ups highlight ADI’s consistent earnings beats and upgraded guidance, improving valuation narratives and supporting investor confidence in continued margin and revenue strength. Valuation after earnings beats

Analyst and media write-ups highlight ADI’s consistent earnings beats and upgraded guidance, improving valuation narratives and supporting investor confidence in continued margin and revenue strength. Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary (Carillon Tower) and other coverage point to Q4 strength for ADI, reinforcing the view that recent results and market positioning contributed to upside in recent sessions. Q4 performance explanation

Fund commentary (Carillon Tower) and other coverage point to Q4 strength for ADI, reinforcing the view that recent results and market positioning contributed to upside in recent sessions. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets published pieces summarizing Wall Street’s bullish consensus and Q1 metric estimates — useful for context but not single-handed catalysts. Zacks analyst overview

Zacks and other outlets published pieces summarizing Wall Street’s bullish consensus and Q1 metric estimates — useful for context but not single-handed catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings Q1 outlook pieces and broader analyst notes provide estimates for key metrics; these shape expectations but are forward-looking rather than immediate market drivers. Q1 outlook

Pre-earnings Q1 outlook pieces and broader analyst notes provide estimates for key metrics; these shape expectations but are forward-looking rather than immediate market drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in recent feeds show anomalous zeros/NaN values, which appear to be reporting errors and should not be treated as a real increase in bearish positioning. (Monitor for corrected data.)

Short-interest reports in recent feeds show anomalous zeros/NaN values, which appear to be reporting errors and should not be treated as a real increase in bearish positioning. (Monitor for corrected data.) Negative Sentiment: A note explaining why ADI fell more than the market in a recent session points to near-term profit-taking and market rotation pressures that can create short-term volatility despite the bullish analyst backdrop. Recent pullback explanation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $258.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7%

ADI stock opened at $337.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.