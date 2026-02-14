Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.28 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $424,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $224,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 35.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $379,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $199.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.11.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $4,873,072.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,677.75. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $528,570.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 101,101 shares in the company, valued at $17,812,985.19. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,347 shares of company stock worth $124,873,834. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.84, a P/E/G ratio of 328.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.76. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Cloudflare reported revenue of ~$614.5M (+33.6% YoY) and EPS of $0.28, with management highlighting record deal activity, rising RPO/cRPO and improving free cash flow. MSN: Q4 growth

Q4 beat — Cloudflare reported revenue of ~$614.5M (+33.6% YoY) and EPS of $0.28, with management highlighting record deal activity, rising RPO/cRPO and improving free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance topped estimates — management raised FY‑2026 revenue outlook (management cited a figure near $2.795B), signaling confidence in sustained demand and driving the rally. Investing.com: Guidance beats

Revenue guidance topped estimates — management raised FY‑2026 revenue outlook (management cited a figure near $2.795B), signaling confidence in sustained demand and driving the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI tailwind — multiple reports and management commentary point to rising “agentic” traffic (e.g., Moltbot) that boosts security, networking and edge services, creating a durable demand cycle. Yahoo: AI deals

AI tailwind — multiple reports and management commentary point to rising “agentic” traffic (e.g., Moltbot) that boosts security, networking and edge services, creating a durable demand cycle. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms upgraded or raised targets (examples include Robert W. Baird to outperform/$260 and DZ Bank to buy/$215), adding conviction to the upside thesis. Finviz: Analyst moves

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms upgraded or raised targets (examples include Robert W. Baird to outperform/$260 and DZ Bank to buy/$215), adding conviction to the upside thesis. Positive Sentiment: Elevated options activity — unusually large call buying (13,474 contracts) suggests short‑term bullish/speculative positioning around the stock.

Elevated options activity — unusually large call buying (13,474 contracts) suggests short‑term bullish/speculative positioning around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst notes — some firms reaffirm neutral/hold stances (Cantor Fitzgerald) or trimmed PTs modestly while keeping buy ratings, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. growth. Zacks: Analyst roundup

Mixed analyst notes — some firms reaffirm neutral/hold stances (Cantor Fitzgerald) or trimmed PTs modestly while keeping buy ratings, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. growth. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation questions persist — coverage pieces and valuation checks note Cloudflare’s rich multiples given ongoing margin/headwind dynamics, so upside depends on continued revenue leverage. Yahoo: Valuation check

Valuation questions persist — coverage pieces and valuation checks note Cloudflare’s rich multiples given ongoing margin/headwind dynamics, so upside depends on continued revenue leverage. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — director John Graham‑Cumming sold 2,520 shares; small relative to his holdings but noted by the market. SEC: Form 4

Insider sale disclosed — director John Graham‑Cumming sold 2,520 shares; small relative to his holdings but noted by the market. Negative Sentiment: Institutional profit‑taking — at least one fund materially trimmed its stake in recent filings, evidence of some near‑term selling pressure amid the rally. DefenseWorld: Institutional trimming

Institutional profit‑taking — at least one fund materially trimmed its stake in recent filings, evidence of some near‑term selling pressure amid the rally. Negative Sentiment: Some target cuts — a few analysts reduced price targets (e.g., Scotiabank), underscoring uneven short‑term sentiment despite the beat. TickerReport: PT cuts

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.