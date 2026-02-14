Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $233,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $102.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.15%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $1,590,237.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,266.52. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Key Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target boost — Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its Hasbro price target to $120 (from $90) and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s rebound and implying meaningful upside. Monness Crespi price-target note

Analyst upgrade/price-target boost — Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its Hasbro price target to $120 (from $90) and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s rebound and implying meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and momentum — Hasbro posted a sizeable beat (Q report: $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected; revenue $1.45B vs. $1.26B) and hit a one‑year high after the results, validating stronger-than-expected demand and improving top-line momentum. Earnings beat / 1-year high

Earnings and momentum — Hasbro posted a sizeable beat (Q report: $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected; revenue $1.45B vs. $1.26B) and hit a one‑year high after the results, validating stronger-than-expected demand and improving top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights growth drivers — CEO Chris Cocks emphasized Wizards of the Coast, hobby gaming, and digital initiatives as accelerating growth levers in recent interviews, supporting investor confidence in sustainable revenue expansion. AOL CEO interview Yahoo Finance video

Management highlights growth drivers — CEO Chris Cocks emphasized Wizards of the Coast, hobby gaming, and digital initiatives as accelerating growth levers in recent interviews, supporting investor confidence in sustainable revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: New product/licensing catalysts — Hasbro is rolling out collectible/collector-focused releases (Marvel Legends “Secret Wars” figures and new Black Series Mandalorian & Grogu figures), which support short-term revenues and licensing strength. Marvel Legends figures Mandalorian & Grogu figures

New product/licensing catalysts — Hasbro is rolling out collectible/collector-focused releases (Marvel Legends “Secret Wars” figures and new Black Series Mandalorian & Grogu figures), which support short-term revenues and licensing strength. Positive Sentiment: Content monetization push — Hasbro Entertainment and Animaj launched “Lumee” to rethink monetization of kids’ content online, signaling efforts to diversify digital revenue and increase lifetime value from IP. Lumee launch

Content monetization push — Hasbro Entertainment and Animaj launched “Lumee” to rethink monetization of kids’ content online, signaling efforts to diversify digital revenue and increase lifetime value from IP. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent entries show a large increase but report 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio; this looks like a data glitch and doesn’t provide a meaningful short-sentiment signal today.

Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent entries show a large increase but report 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio; this looks like a data glitch and doesn’t provide a meaningful short-sentiment signal today. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit risk — A new suit accuses Hasbro of overprinting Magic: The Gathering cards, which could raise legal costs, regulatory scrutiny, or fan/retailer pushback if it advances; monitor legal developments for potential financial or reputational impact. Lawsuit article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.