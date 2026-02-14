Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $230.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $235.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on THC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $430,089.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,945.60. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.