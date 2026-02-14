Datadog’s (DDOG) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Evercore decreased their price objective on Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Thirty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.87, a P/E/G ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.64. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $8,305,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 295,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,764.40. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 582,023 shares of company stock worth $92,269,698 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

