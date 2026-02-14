Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.98.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. Lyft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to buy up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John David Risher bought 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $99,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,802,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,685,460.80. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,570.70. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 187,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 144.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,009,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $378,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,987,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,472,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,807 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,580,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $78,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,266 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

