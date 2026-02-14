Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $453,000 Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 28.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 59,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 36,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Texas Capital lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Positive Sentiment: Saltchuk agreed to acquire GLDD in an all-cash transaction (reported value around $1.2–$1.5B). The deal explains the recent sharp upward move as buyers price in the acquisition premium and certainty of a cash sale. Read More.

Unusually large options trading was detected ahead of and around the deal announcement, signaling elevated speculative or hedge activity that can amplify intraday volatility. Read More.

Unusually large options trading was detected ahead of and around the deal announcement, signaling elevated speculative or hedge activity that can amplify intraday volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators note GLDD’s strong backlog and elevated dredging demand ahead of Q4 earnings, but potential margin pressure from dry-docking costs could temper organic upside if investors refocus on fundamentals. Read More.

Short-interest reports in recent filings contain inconsistent data (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-position signals are unclear; treat short-interest metrics with caution until corrected filings are available.

Short-interest reports in recent filings contain inconsistent data (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-position signals are unclear; treat short-interest metrics with caution until corrected filings are available. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder rights firm launched an investigation into whether the board breached fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale, creating potential legal/transaction risk and a drag on sentiment until the matter is resolved. Read More.

A shareholder rights firm launched an investigation into whether the board breached fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale, creating potential legal/transaction risk and a drag on sentiment until the matter is resolved. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Two brokerages downgraded GLDD (Texas Capital: strong-buy → hold; Noble Financial: outperform → market perform), which can weigh on near-term momentum and reduce buy-side conviction despite the takeover. Read More. • Read More.

In other news, SVP David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,700.26. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

