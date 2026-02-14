Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.86 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,988.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,066.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,723.90 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded MELI to overweight and raised its price target to $2,800, citing easing competition and a steadier outlook — a clear analyst catalyst that can support upside. JPMorgan Upgrade

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,886.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

