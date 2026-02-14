Robinhood Markets’ (HOOD) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.95.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. The trade was a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robinhood Markets News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying signals conviction from some long-term investors — Ark/ Cathie Wood bought roughly $34M of HOOD, which supports a recovery narrative after the crypto-driven sell-off. Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity in Robinhood’s Crypto Weakness
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts argue the selloff is overblown — Truist told clients the pullback may be excessive and maintained a constructive view despite trimming its price target. That view helps underpin short-term buying. Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Selloff May Be Overblown, Said Truist
- Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing new growth levers (prediction markets, product velocity, international expansion) and outlined a path to $1T in platform assets — these strategic initiatives are being cited as reasons to look past near-term crypto weakness. Robinhood Outlines Path to $1T in Platform Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and outlets are pitching HOOD as a buy-the-dip opportunity given its growth outside crypto and steep share decline from highs — this is attracting bargain hunters. Why Robinhood’s Near-50% Fall Could Be a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target (from $130 to $120) but kept a Buy rating — that’s a mixed signal: confidence in medium-term upside but recognition of nearer-term risks. Truist Lowers Price Target on HOOD
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech and crypto market moves are weighing on HOOD — several pieces note HOOD trading more like bitcoin recently, amplifying volatility that may be unrelated to its core retail brokerage revenue growth. Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Trading Almost Exactly Like Bitcoin
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed revenue expectations as crypto revenue collapsed (~38%), which triggered the initial selloff and investor concern about earnings sensitivity to crypto volumes. That earnings miss remains the primary near-term catalyst for selling pressure. Robinhood Stock Falls as Crypto Revenue Collapses
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and negative headlines pushed shares sharply lower after earnings (some reports note ~9% intraday drops), increasing volatility and prompting short-term sellers. Robinhood Stock Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
