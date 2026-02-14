Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,452,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,524,000 after acquiring an additional 147,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,645,000 after purchasing an additional 609,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,763,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.17 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

Camden Property Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $108.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.15.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $617,225.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,345.49. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $4,173,945.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,060,905.68. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,857. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

