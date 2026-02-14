Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,726 Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,341,511,000 after purchasing an additional 802,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,513,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,353,647,000 after buying an additional 544,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $1,246,316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,757,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,169,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,451 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.79 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

