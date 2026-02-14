DA Davidson Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.98.

LYFT stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. Lyft has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 6,578 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $148,333.90. Following the sale, the director owned 104,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,573. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,570.70. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,618. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lyft by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 64,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 44,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,399 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

