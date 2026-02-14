Atria Investments Inc Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $429.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of -340.98, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. NordVPN Selects CrowdStrike

Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. Positive Sentiment: Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice

Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. This CrowdStrike Analyst Turns Bullish

Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRWD Options

Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Rosenblatt Adjusts CrowdStrike Price Target

Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Neutral Sentiment: Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears to be reporting zero shares (likely bad/missing data) and shows no meaningful days-to-cover — not a reliable signal for current positioning.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total value of $398,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $20,849,868.58. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares in the company, valued at $70,521,693.14. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

