Atria Investments Inc Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $145.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

