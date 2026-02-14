Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,583,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $523.75 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $543.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $457.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.