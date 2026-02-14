Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $234.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.59, for a total transaction of $151,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,235.84. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $151,599.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,397,636.56. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $10,198,938. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Waste Management from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

