Atria Investments Inc Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after buying an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

