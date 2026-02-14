Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $42,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 263,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,165,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.88.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,040.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,052.39 and its 200 day moving average is $906.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $983.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

