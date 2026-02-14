Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,136 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.32 and its 200 day moving average is $205.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 291,342 shares of company stock valued at $62,938,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

