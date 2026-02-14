JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Lowered by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 7.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $302.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.53 and a 200 day moving average of $307.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.