Caprock Group LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,060,000 after purchasing an additional 574,038 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after buying an additional 420,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,612,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,716,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,575,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $100.55.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

