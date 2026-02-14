Caprock Group LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Get Equinix alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Equinix by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Equinix by 209.1% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total value of $2,115,774.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,040,658.94. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.17, for a total value of $1,649,352.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,208,375.41. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $15,281,999. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $996.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $956.19 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $992.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $792.68 and its 200-day moving average is $789.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 150.11%.

Key Stories Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.