Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 6,108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,944,208,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,547,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,824,000 after buying an additional 4,374,542 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067,086 shares of company stock worth $105,184,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $305.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.