JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $75.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.97.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FISV opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 960.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. TradFi giant Fiserv builds real-time dollar rails for crypto companies

New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Fiserv Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. BNP Paribas raises PT to $64

Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries)

Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries) Negative Sentiment: Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. JPMorgan trims PT

Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Turnaround weighed by ServiceNow AI push and investor lawsuits

Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/company comparisons and commentary — longer-form pieces comparing Fiserv to peers (e.g., PayPal vs. Fiserv comeback discussions) are framing the stock as a turnaround/idea trade rather than an immediate catalyst. PayPal Vs. Fiserv: Which Is The Better Comeback Bet?

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

