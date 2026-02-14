Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Reduced by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AVGO opened at $325.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

