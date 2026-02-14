Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $92.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Incyte from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. Incyte has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $277,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,300. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,017.24. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,225 shares of company stock worth $9,519,745. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Incyte by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,322,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.