Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $92.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Incyte from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $277,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,300. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,017.24. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,225 shares of company stock worth $9,519,745. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Incyte by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,322,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results & guidance: Incyte reported Q4 revenue above expectations and outlined 10–13% revenue growth for 2026, citing pipeline expansion and new product launches — a clear near-term growth signal that investors rewarded. Incyte outlines 10–13% revenue growth for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst tone: Coverage pieces and aggregate analyst commentary remain constructive—Wall Street highlights steady growth and the pipeline, helping underpin sentiment despite the EPS miss. Do Wall Street Analysts Like Incyte Corporation Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Asset monetization: Incyte sold the Wilmington Bracebridge towers to BPG, a real-estate disposition that should free cash / simplify the corporate footprint — modestly positive for cash flow and capital allocation. Incyte’s big downtown Wilmington move…
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: Several pieces ask whether INCY’s ~43% one‑year run makes it “too late” to buy; these are opinion/valuation discussions that influence positioning but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Is It Too Late To Consider Incyte After Its 43% One Year Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: Media flow: Earnings-call highlights and coverage (transcripts, midday movers) are being digested; they offer color but largely reiterate the same beats/risks. Incyte Q4 Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent/erroneous in recent filings (reports show zero shares / NaN changes), so short-interest signals aren’t informative right now.
- Negative Sentiment: Opzelura guidance & Jakafi patent fears: A weaker 2026 revenue forecast for Opzelura raised renewed concerns about franchise vulnerability and potential spillover to Jakafi patent litigation/renewed competitive risk. Opzelura weak 2026 forecast heightens Jakafi patent concerns
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss & share reaction: INCY missed on EPS for the quarter, which prompted a post‑earnings gap down in some sessions and is a key reason for caution despite the revenue beat. Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/pricing risk: Management flagged exposure to evolving U.S. drug‑pricing policies (e.g., Most Favored Nation‑style measures), which could pressure profitability if enacted. Profit Outlook Threatened by Pricing Policies
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.
The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.
