AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,032,037 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $295,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 504,934 shares in the company, valued at $105,026,272. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

