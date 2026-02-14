B. Riley Financial Cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $72.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.97.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.60. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 236.6% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. TradFi giant Fiserv builds real-time dollar rails for crypto companies

New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Fiserv Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. BNP Paribas raises PT to $64

Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries)

Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries) Negative Sentiment: Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. JPMorgan trims PT

Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Turnaround weighed by ServiceNow AI push and investor lawsuits

Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/company comparisons and commentary — longer-form pieces comparing Fiserv to peers (e.g., PayPal vs. Fiserv comeback discussions) are framing the stock as a turnaround/idea trade rather than an immediate catalyst. PayPal Vs. Fiserv: Which Is The Better Comeback Bet?

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

