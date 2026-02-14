Ford Motor’s (F) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -29.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

