Assetmark Inc. Acquires 23,617 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,955,086,000 after buying an additional 761,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,973,000 after buying an additional 506,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,448,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,803,377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,448,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded ADI from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $375, citing an industrial recovery that should lift demand and signaling meaningful upside versus prior targets. Barclays upgrade

Barclays upgraded ADI from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $375, citing an industrial recovery that should lift demand and signaling meaningful upside versus prior targets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media write-ups highlight ADI’s consistent earnings beats and upgraded guidance, improving valuation narratives and supporting investor confidence in continued margin and revenue strength. Valuation after earnings beats

Analyst and media write-ups highlight ADI’s consistent earnings beats and upgraded guidance, improving valuation narratives and supporting investor confidence in continued margin and revenue strength. Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary (Carillon Tower) and other coverage point to Q4 strength for ADI, reinforcing the view that recent results and market positioning contributed to upside in recent sessions. Q4 performance explanation

Fund commentary (Carillon Tower) and other coverage point to Q4 strength for ADI, reinforcing the view that recent results and market positioning contributed to upside in recent sessions. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets published pieces summarizing Wall Street’s bullish consensus and Q1 metric estimates — useful for context but not single-handed catalysts. Zacks analyst overview

Zacks and other outlets published pieces summarizing Wall Street’s bullish consensus and Q1 metric estimates — useful for context but not single-handed catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings Q1 outlook pieces and broader analyst notes provide estimates for key metrics; these shape expectations but are forward-looking rather than immediate market drivers. Q1 outlook

Pre-earnings Q1 outlook pieces and broader analyst notes provide estimates for key metrics; these shape expectations but are forward-looking rather than immediate market drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in recent feeds show anomalous zeros/NaN values, which appear to be reporting errors and should not be treated as a real increase in bearish positioning. (Monitor for corrected data.)

Short-interest reports in recent feeds show anomalous zeros/NaN values, which appear to be reporting errors and should not be treated as a real increase in bearish positioning. (Monitor for corrected data.) Negative Sentiment: A note explaining why ADI fell more than the market in a recent session points to near-term profit-taking and market rotation pressures that can create short-term volatility despite the bullish analyst backdrop. Recent pullback explanation

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,828,444.16. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $337.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.