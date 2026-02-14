Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

NYSE:TDC opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. Teradata has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,497,577.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,899,896.04. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,953,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,306,000 after acquiring an additional 612,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teradata by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,722 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,600,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,151,000 after purchasing an additional 406,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $67,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

