Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,689 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7%

AMD stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 291,342 shares of company stock worth $62,938,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

