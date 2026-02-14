Caprock Group LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 135.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 276.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.21 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kilroy Realty

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.