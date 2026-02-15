Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Stake Increased by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 55.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average of $126.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Airbnb in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713.30. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $17,204,043.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,027,422 shares of company stock valued at $127,060,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

